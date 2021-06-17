Analysts Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report sales of $119.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.50 million and the highest is $121.40 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $110.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $504.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $619.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.42. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

