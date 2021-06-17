Analysts Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report sales of $119.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.50 million and the highest is $121.40 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $110.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $504.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MicroStrategy.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%.
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $619.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.42. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.