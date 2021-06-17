Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Post -$3.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post ($3.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.11). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($7.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

PDS opened at $39.82 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

