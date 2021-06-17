Analysts Issue Forecasts for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

FMTX opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

