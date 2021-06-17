Analysts Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Target Price at $29.13

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNB. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 2,756,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,164,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of -28.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

