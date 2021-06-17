Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $829.28

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $829.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

ISRG traded up $16.77 on Friday, hitting $888.19. 8,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,258. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $835.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

