Analysts Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price at $29.43

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,613 shares of company stock worth $6,545,629. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 391,062 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sonos by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 92,264 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Sonos by 44.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sonos by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

