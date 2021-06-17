Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $392.42

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.28. 1,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.59. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.