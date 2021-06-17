Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $392.42

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.42.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE COO traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.28. 1,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.59. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
