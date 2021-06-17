Analysts Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $179.30

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.45. 2,521,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.76. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,132,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

