Andrew Craig Miller Sells 8,334 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,095,420.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $1,077,706.89.

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $552,150.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

