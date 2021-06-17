Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.93

Shares of Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.93 and traded as high as C$11.01. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$10.89, with a volume of 8,622 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.57 million and a PE ratio of 14.37.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

