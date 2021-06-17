ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $117.06

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.06 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.69). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 277,573 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of £270.91 million and a PE ratio of -19.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.06.

ANGLE Company Profile (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

