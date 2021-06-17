Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.63

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.63 and last traded at $79.46, with a volume of 6199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.99.
Several research firms have commented on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.
The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
