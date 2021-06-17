Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.63

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.63 and last traded at $79.46, with a volume of 6199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.99.

Several research firms have commented on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

