ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $235,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $34.19 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $422.76 million, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

