apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.78 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. apM Coin has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $76,146.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00771302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00083403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00042516 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.