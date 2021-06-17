AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

