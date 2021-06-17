Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 649,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $86,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

AMAT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.11. The company had a trading volume of 313,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.16. The company has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

