ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ARB in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ARBFF opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01. ARB has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

