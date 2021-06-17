Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce sales of $1.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $7.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $9.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million.

RKDA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of RKDA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.92. 25,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.75. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

