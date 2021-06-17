Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce sales of $2.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the highest is $4.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $71.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $402.80 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $889.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,281. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $891.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.17. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

