Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 13th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

ARKO traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 8,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,279. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth $54,000,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arko by 20,670.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 1,354,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth $13,204,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

