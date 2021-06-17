Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the May 13th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ALIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,378. Artificial Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

