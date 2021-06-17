Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Short Interest Update

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 695,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Artius Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Artius Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Chairman Charles Drucker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artius Acquisition by 94.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.