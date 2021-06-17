Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.53% of Arvinas worth $114,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARVN opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

