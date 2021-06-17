Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $7,536,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.10 per share, for a total transaction of $7,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,807,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,133,673.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ASAN opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth about $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

