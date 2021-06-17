Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.92 and last traded at $51.41. Approximately 12,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,486,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 820,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,033,000 and have sold 82,144 shares valued at $2,867,603. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

