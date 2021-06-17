Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $39.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $8.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 2,462,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

