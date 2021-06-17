AstroNova, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AstroNova in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for AstroNova’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $101.60 million, a PE ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter worth $4,167,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AstroNova by 34.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in AstroNova by 73.1% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in AstroNova by 922.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

