AstroTools Market Capitalization Reaches $881,810.35 (ASTRO)

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, AstroTools has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One AstroTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AstroTools has a market capitalization of $881,810.35 and $1,655.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AstroTools

ASTRO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AstroTools’ official website is astrotools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

Buying and Selling AstroTools

