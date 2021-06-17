Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

ATLC stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $681.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.01. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $199,348.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,571 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,256 shares of company stock worth $1,296,823 over the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.