Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$19.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.43 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

