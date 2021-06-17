Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 582.36 ($7.61).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 631.80 ($8.25) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 571.91. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 638.80 ($8.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 47.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

