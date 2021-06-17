Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declares $0.01 Annual Dividend

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.79.

ATDRY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

