Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declares $0.01 Annual Dividend

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.79.

ATDRY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

