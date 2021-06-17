Automata Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.04 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market cap of $149.41 million and $30.04 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00137864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00180015 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.74 or 0.00921398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,894.40 or 1.00177513 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

