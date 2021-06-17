Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,618 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Prologis worth $82,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.66. 33,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.