Aviva PLC Has $59.63 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 75,484 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $59,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.86. 207,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,455 shares of company stock worth $56,366,417 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

