Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the May 13th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.7315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVVIY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

