Aviva PLC Sells 57,112 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,112 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $103,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.35. 157,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,827. The stock has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

