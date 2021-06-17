Aviva PLC Sells 60,092 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,092 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $75,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 294,609 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,873. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.