Aviva PLC Sells 80,690 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,690 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $118,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE:MMC traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.68. 49,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $141.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.