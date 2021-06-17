Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $67.52

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.52, but opened at $69.18. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 1,702 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

