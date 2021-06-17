B. Riley Raises Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $20.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

