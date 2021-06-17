Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,266 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $140,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $471.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,060. The company has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.77 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

