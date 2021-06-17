Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 176,750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,804,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,750 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $246,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

PFE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. 228,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,363,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.