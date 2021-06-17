Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 35,551 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,551 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $172,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,703. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.91. The company has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

