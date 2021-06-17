Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,398 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $96,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period.

SPSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.30. 5,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,892. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.32.

