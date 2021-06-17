Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $122,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.11. 76,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,206. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

