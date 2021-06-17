Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,284 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Starbucks worth $211,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 216,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.48. 137,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,553. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

