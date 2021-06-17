Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBVA. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

BBVA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. 187,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,707. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

