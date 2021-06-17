Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 279.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 493,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,980 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $21,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

GLW stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,229. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

