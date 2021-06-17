Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 16,272 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

FIS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.72. 16,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.